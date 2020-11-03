Sexual assault: Man bags seven years jail term, N1m fine in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A 42-year-old man, Salisu Tanko has been sentenced to seven years jail term in addition to a fine of N1 million for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Kano State.

Tanko, a resident of Waika, Gwauron Dutse, Dala Local Government Area of Kano State was arraigned by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffick In Persons, NAPTIP before a Federal High Court on a one-count charge of sexual assault.

The presiding Judge, Justice Sa’adatu Mark on Tuesday while delivering the judgment however ordered that failure by Tanko to pay the fine of N1million should be made to serve an additional one-year jail term.

Mark said, “the only way to discourage wild spread ill in our society is to punish those found guilty severally.

“To this end, the court sentenced the defendant to seven years imprisonment with hard labour and a N1 million fine. In the event, the convict cannot pay the N1million, he should serve the term of an additional one year,” Justice Mark stated.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Babale said sometime in January 2020, the convict procured one Khadija Idris, 13-year-old, and sexually exploited her by defilement inside an uncompleted building.

Babale said the convict paid her (victim), the sum of N500 to commit the offence which he said is contrary to Section 16 (1) of the Trafficking In Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.

The Convict, Tanko, however, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Similarly, the court also sentenced one, Idowu Abiodun Samuel (46-year-old) to four years imprisonment for conspiring with two others, Olawabunmi Olamide and Pastor Ayodeji Michael (both of whom are now at large) for trafficking two ladies, Sukurat Jubril Opeyemi and Rita Jonah from Lagos State to Libya en route Kano State.

Samuel pleaded guilty to the charge.

The offence is contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Trafficking In Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.

Reacting to the judgments, the NAPTIP Kano Zonal Commander, Desmond Garba however expressed satisfaction with the judgment, describing it as a welcome development and more of such to come.

