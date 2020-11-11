Sex workers want more freedom for Okada riders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Despite lifting of Curfew in Osun State, commercial sex workers have lamented the effect of ban on commercial motorcyclists on their line of business.

The state government had insisted that the lift of curfew does not extend to commercial motorcyclists in the state as it insisted that Okada riders cannot work beyond 8pm.

The Secretary of Osogbo sex workers, popularly known as Oloso, Tomi Olowe said the lift of curfew is a welcome development but the continuous ban on commercial motorcycles is counterproductive.

“Look, we know peace is important, but now that the curfew is lifted after weeks of lack of patronage, locking out Okada riders at 8pm is not good for our business.

“It is the Okada men that help us get customers, sometimes; they are even the middlemen who get commission after taking us to and fro the customer’s place.

“We plead with our Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to be considerate and allow Okada riders more freedom to operate for our sake”, she said.

Although, the hoteliers and bar owners commended the decision, saying night life activities would begin to take shape and the economy of business owners would improve.

The Manager, Omo-Osorun Hotels, Akeem Bello said the hotel is almost becoming unproductive since the outbreak of the pandemic, when the country was shut down for months.

He added that when businesses was about picking up, the curfew, due to the looting and vandalisation, worsen the situation.

The state government had in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, insisted that commercial motorcyclists must stop operating by 8pm

“Osun State government wishes to reiterate that the closing time for Okada operations is still 8:00pm. This is regardless of the full relaxation of curfew in the State.

“The government also implores all commercial motorcyclists who are yet to register, to do so promptly.

“As at today, records show that more 8000 forms have been issued. The government commends those who have complied and enjoined those who have not to do so quickly with their unit leaders”, it reads.

