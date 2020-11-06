Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkammi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Friday confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in an undisclosed secondary boarding school on the mainland of the state

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi who confirmed the report, said a member of the school’s staff was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on November 2, and contact tracing revealed that a student and four contacts of the staff member have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to Abayomi, the staff member fell ill for a few days and received first aid at the school clinic.

She was said to have subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, November 2, at the Lagos State Biobank.

“The Lagos State COVID-19 Incident Command System through the Emergency Operation Center is investigating the incident, and we would like to assure members of the public and stakeholders of the school that the situation is completely under control,” Abayomi assured.

He added that steps have been taken to contain the spread within the school and reduce exposure to the outside community.

All parents, it was gathered had also been contacted first through the Parents Teachers Association, PTA and a family zoom call had been arranged to further allay their fears.

“It is important to note that COVID-19 presents with very mild symptoms in children and teenagers, compared to other age groups.

“However, there is the risk of infected children transmitting the disease to adults who they interact with daily, and who may be at higher risk of severe disease and death,” Abayomi said.

The school authorities, supported by Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Ministry of Education, are following the COVID-19 guidelines as set out by the government.

Abayomi stated that students who test positive are to be isolated in the school premises and, if unwell, will be admitted in one of the accredited isolation centres in Lagos.

Students have been advised against going home to avoid infecting members of their families.

“The Ministry of Health and NCDC are working closely with the Ministry of Education through a joint approach to manage the outbreak in this school. Most of the infected persons are predominantly asymptomatic while some have mild symptoms,” he said.

Members of the Emergency Operation Center Lagos, NCDC and our counterparts in the Ministry of Education have also been deployed in the school to provide strategic interventions and support, which include: Psychosocial support, infection prevention control, medical monitoring and risk communication experts to further enlighten affected people.

“COVID-19 is still very much with us and we must strive to prioritize the safety of all, including students and teachers, by adhering strictly to prevention protocols and guidelines issued by the government to prevent its spread.

“Lagosians should observe and practise the highest standards of personal and environmental hygiene. Using face masks in public places, hand washing and hands hygiene practice, and maintaining physical distancing will help prevent the spread of the infection.

“Citizens should call the 08000EKOMED or 08000356633 toll-free line if they notice any sign or symptoms of COVID19, which include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue or loss of taste or smell,” Abayomi stated.

