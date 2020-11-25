Senator raises alarm over ocean disaster in Ayetoro

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges NDDC, Ondo State, NIMASA to intervene now

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate has raised the alarm over the severe current Ocean disaster in Ayetoro, Ondo State which has depleted the community as well as destroyed 308 houses and rendered many homeless.

Consequently, the Senate has asked the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Ondo State Government to respond quickly and assist victims in the community as well as develop what it termed, a master plan that includes the building of ocean barriers to control flooding and ocean surge in the region.

READ ALSO Buhari commissions 5,000/bpd Ibigwe modular refinery

The Senate has also urged the Nigerian Maritime, Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to visit Ayetoro as that would enable it to ascertain the level of destruction in the community with a view to proffering solution to prevent future occurrence; called on Oil Producing Companies to assist the community in rebuilding some of the infrastructure destroyed by the surge.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to a motion by Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ondo South who drew the attention of the Lawmakers to the situation in the area and the need to rescue Ayetoro community from ocean surge.

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo who came under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, informed his colleagues that Ayetoro which was known as Ayetoro floating city in the 1970s suffered a severe ocean current disaster which depleted the community, destroyed 308 houses, and rendered many homeless.

He said, “Ayetoro which is part of the Niger Delta Region is yer to receive any support from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the Ondo State Oil Producing and Development Corporation (OSOPADEC) which overseas the Oil producing part of Ondo State.”

According to him, the Senate “Regrets also that crude oil exploration companies which operate around the region with its offices at Ilaje Local Government have not fared better.

“Concerned that Ayetoro floating city’s major occupation is fishing, hence most of the residents have suffered losses of their fishing tools and this has rendered most of them helpless and jobless.”

Kindly Share This Story: