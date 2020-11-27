Senator Orji Uzor Kalu boosts girl child education in Umuahai

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Whip of the Senate and eminent philanthropist, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is set to build a female hostel worth 50 million naira at Holy Rosary Girls Secondary School, Umuahia

Kalu made the commitment during the ground breaking and fund raising ceremony for a World Class Multu-Purpose Hall in Umuahia held at the field of the Holy Rosary Girls Secondary School on Tuesday.

Kalu who was the Chief launcher/Special Guest of Honour also announced 5 million naira donations to the school.

This is even as he pledged to include ten sewing machines for the students to support their skills acquisition department.

Kalu who was accompanied to the ceremony by Senator representing AkwaIbom South Senatorial Zone, Senator Akon Enyakenyi ; former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu ; Member representing Bende North Constituency, Hon. Chukwu Chijioke ; Hon. Sam Nwachukwu among others was

Received by the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Umuahia, His Lordship, Most Rev. Bishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji and National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Sir Victor Oye .

Speaking during the launching, the Former Governor said the Bishop personally invited him to attend the event. He also said he believe that investment in education should be continous adding that it’s not something that should be halted at any particular time

His words , ” In fact I wish that this school is situated in my senatorial district. I have a special love for this school and I have made it very clear that I will give my full support. My first donation for the love I have for the advancement of women which starts with the “Girls Child Education” , is that I will build a brand new hostel for this school and the building will be named after His Lordship, Bishop Iwejuru Ugorji.

“My second donation is to support the school with some amount of money to contribute to what they are doing. When the hostel is completed more students will have access to additional accommodation. I urge the Old Girls Association of this school not to relent in their quest to see that this project is actualized. I will also donate 10 sewing machines to the girls to encourage their skill acquisition department ” Kalu said

Earlier Speaking was the Chairman of the occasion, Victor Oye who hailed Kalu for attending the programme,

According to him, ” I salute all of you; Dr. Orji Kalu’s presence at this event means that the event is already successful. I became very motivated to attend this event when I saw his name among the dignitaries that will grace this event. Your plans to embark on this construction is a laudable one. I also commend the old girls who have accepted to champion this project , I pray that God grants you the resources,wisdom and courage to see to its completion. Orji Uzor Kalu is a giant in Nigeria’s politics, whether you like it or not. I thank God for this occasion.”

The Bishop who spoke briefly expressed his happiness over the products of the school .

According to Ugorji ; ” I am indeed proud about the quality of women that have emerged from this school. The late founders of this school will indeed be proud that their sacrifice to see the establishment of this school was not in vain. The old girls association of this school has done quite a lot in terms of entrepreneurship and other areas of ICT and skills. I commend their generosity. I pray that their dream to have this multipurpose hall comes to a reality.” He said

Senator Enyakenyi who also spoke commended the school for their growth . This is even as she extolled Kalu for his contribution to women development . She also reviewed the activities of the ninth Senate on education.

She said , ” In the ninth Senate there is no segregation of any party, we are one family. It may surprise you I am a distinguished Senator representing Akwa-Ibom South Senatorial district and I am People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator. I also commend the Old Girl’s Association of this school. As a fellow woman who is also a Senator I am excited to be in your midst today. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a man who recognises the value of women in our society, he is gender friendly and that is why I am here today.

“I am representing the eight female senators at this occasion here today. As a female senator I stand for the course of women. This gesture shows that HOROSCO have not forgotten where they were nurtured and brought up and I am glad by the endless list of distinguished personalities that this school have produced. As the vice-chairman of the Senate committee on education I have always advocated that the budgetary allocation for education is insufficient, this why schools are not developed.” She said

