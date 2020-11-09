Senator Marafa remains expelled from party — Zamfara APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah- Gusau.

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it still insist that Senator Garba Kabiru Marafa remained sacked, saying that the party had sacked him since 2019.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman disclosed this while reacting to the recent comments credited to Senator accusing the National Caretaker Committee of the party being led by Buni MaiMalam.

“As far as we concern the APC in Zamfara, Senator Marafa remains sacked because, since 2019 we suspended him in accordance with the party’s constitution and our decision have been forward to the APC National Headquarters, Abuja”

He explained that he was illegally detained by the former national chairman of the party, comrade Adams Oshemole because they are sharing the benefit of APC losing in zamfara.

“We are calling on the National caretaker committee of the party to ratify the decision”

“Therefore, members of the public should disregard him as a member of the All Progressive Congress(APC)”

“We do not consider Marafa as our member since he is used by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to distract peace and stability in the party especially the APC in Zamfara State”

According to him, by disobeying the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) should be enough reason to know that Marafa is not wishing the APC well”, Liman Lamented.

He described the recent comments by Senator Marafa accusing the national leadership of the party as uncalled for, pointing out that senator Garba Kabiru Marafa has no respect for constituted authority.

“We are calling on the National caretaker committee to take drastic measures against him, therefore he should be treated as an opposition.

“We, therefore, condemned the statement, we distance ourselves from any call against National leadership of the party”, Liman said.

He noted that the Zamfara State chapter of APC is strongly behind the National Leadership of the party, “we commend the Maimala Buni’s committee for repositioning the party”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

