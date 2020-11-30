Senator Kalu officially welcomes ex-Abia commissioners to APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

Chief Whip of the Senate and highest ranking elected political office holder of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Sunday, welcomed frontline Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and immediate past Commissioner for Finance , Hon. Obinna Oriaku and former Commissioner for Works and Transport, Hon. George Nnana Kalu to the APC .

The duo were officially welcomed to the APC after decamping from the PDP in Camp Neya, country home of Senator Kalu

Obinna Oriaku hails from Owerri nta in Mbutu community of Isiala Ngwa South Local Government while Nnana Kalu hails from Amogudu Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area.

Presenting the broom to Hon George Nnana Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip said, “Up till last night, he was a member of the PDP and he has chosen to follow the moving train and I will want to also decorate the former commisioner of finance here today and give him broom too . We are working and this is our state and we will take over the state. We started the state and we will take over the state.

“I have the mandate of the national chairman of APC, His Excellency Governor of Yobe state , to continue cultivating new members into this party. We welcome you, former commisioner for works and transport of Abia State, you are welcome to our great party. We give you this broom to sweep out all the evil in the state.

Speaking further, he said ” I am also using this opportunity to warn and appeal to the state government; no body who has chosen to be a member of the APC should be harrased. Nobody who have on his own chosen to belong to any political party should be tormented. We did not do that and we don’t expect anybody to do that.

We will follow the law to pursue such cases and I dont want to hear that property owned by APC members are revoked . I am sure Governor Okezie is educated and well civilized and would not do that and I call on his aides to be very careful too. Some of them worked with me and they know we play politics without bitterness and I expect them to respect the sanctity of democracy which is the freedom of association.” the former Governor said

Addressing the press after indoctrination, Hon George Nnana Kalu who called Senator Kalu the democratic leader of Abia state thanked him for welcoming him back to the party

“We all worked under you and you performed and we are ready to work again. Thank you for this opportunity that is given to me to join this party and make this party great. ” He said

In his speech, Obinna Oriaku noted that his joining the APC is not accidental but well thought out plan .

His words, ” His excellency, our dear leader, today is another wonderful day. I am most greatful for having me under your roof and giving me the first broom which symbolises sweeping and cleansing of what has been defined as the problems of our state and I am quite convinced that the only way to redeem our state is by joining APC. Not by accident, it was a well thought out process and I am convinced that with what we are seeing today , we will Abia in 2023.

