Senator Ifeanyi Ubah mobilises youths, others to protect communities

During the meeting, Ubah called on the local vigilante in various communities in the district to remain resolute and commit themselves towards the protection of their people.

He made the appeal when he met with various vigilante and youth groups of Ukpor, Osumumenyi, Ezinifite and Amichi communities as well as community leaders.

In continuation of his moves to ensure security of lives and property of the people of his district, a member of the National Assembly representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, yesterday urged the people of his zone to remain vigilant and protect lives and property in their communities.

He also assured them that he would always give them the necessary support that they may require in the discharge of their duties

According to a statement issued yesterday by his Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications, Mr. Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, the senator also visited burnt police stations in the aforementioned communities to ascertain the level of damages recorded there.

He also visited the traditional ruler of Ukpor, His Royal Majesty Igwe Felix Chinedu Onyimmadu, and the Grand Patron of Osumenyi Development Union, High Chief Bath Obidike, where he called on them to continue promoting peace and ensure that there is no further attempt to destroy property in their communities.

The statement noted that the efforts made by Ubah have yielded positive results as no further attacks have been recorded in the senatorial district after over 10 police stations and other government offices were burnt down by people suspected to be hoodlums, who took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to wreak havoc.

Ubah, the statement added: “Has been with his people since the outbreak of the crisis associated with the #EndSARS protests and has been playing active intercessory roles in ensuring a cessation to wanton destruction of properties in the communities under his senatorial district.

“Coincidentally, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the ministers to return back to their bases and maintain the peace.

“He (Ubah), after the community mobilisation tours, is billed to cover the remaining local government areas today (yesterday).”