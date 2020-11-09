Senator Annie Okonkwo loses sister

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs. Chinwe Ngonadi (Nee Okonkwo), the sister to Senator Annie Okonkwo is dead. The deceased, who was a retired Deputy Comptroller of Customs according to reports, died from a Heart attack at Atlanta, United States of America.

‘Big Chy’ as she was fondly called by close friends, was at her son’s house in Atlanta, when she suffered the heart attack.

An ambulance was called in, but she reportedly passed on in the ambulance on her way to the hospital.

According to a statement by the family, funeral arrangements will commence with a service of songs and evening tributes on Thursday December 3, 2020, at 4pm in Lagos.

A commendation service will follow on December 4, 2020, in Lagos, the statement revealed.

There will also be a service of songs on Thursday December 10, 2020, in her country home, Ojoto, Anambra State.

The funeral service and interment will take place on Friday December 11, 2020 in Ojoto.

The funeral will, however, be concluded with an outing service at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Ojoto.

