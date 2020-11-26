Senate to Confirm Prof Yakubu as INEC Chairman next week

Kindly Share This Story:

Refers his Nomination to INEC Committee to report back at Plenary on Tuesday, December 1

Begins Screening of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities Commission, NPC Commissioner Nominee, Others

Refers name of Engr Sanusi Garba to Committee for Screening as NERC Chairman

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Strong indications emerged on Wednesday that the Senate will on Tuesday, December 1, confirm Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for a second term.

Soon after the Senate leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North read the Executive Communication from President Muhammadu Buhari that the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President on the confirmation of the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for Appointment as Chairman, IndependentNational Electoral Commission, INEC in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999( amended), the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan refered the name to Committee on INEC.

Senator Lawan who referred the name of Professor Mahmood Yakubu to Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South led Senate Committee on INEC to carry out legislative actions by screening the Nominee and report back at Plenary next week Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Also, Lawan who referred the name of Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru as National Commissioner representing the North West in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Senate Committee on INEC, asked that the report be presented on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. 11

The letter from President Buhari was read on Tuesday on the floor of the Upper Chamber by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Recall that Professor Yakubu’s name was submitted to the Senate for reappointment having completed his first five-year tenure.

Senate receives Buhari’s request to confirm INEC Chair for the second term

President Buhari’s request for the screening of Professor Yakubu as INEC Chairman for the second term was contained in a letter dated 21st October 2020, and read on the floor by Lawan.

The letter read: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission for a second and final term.

“While hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the reappointment of the nominee, please accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, on Wednesday, referred the name of Engr. Sanusi Garba as chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC; Dr. Musiliu Olalekan Osun as NERC Executive Vice Chairman and Aisha Mahmud as NERC Commissioner to the Senator Gabriel Suswam, PDP, Benue North East led Senate Committee on Power to report back next week Tuesday, December 1.

Also as part of moves to commence the screening of nominees as Chairman and Members of the Governing Council of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC), and National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Lawan has forwarded the names to the various Committees for screening and subsequent confirmation.

The President of the Senate yesterday referred the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) nominees to Senator Gabriel Suswam, PDP, Benue North East to report back at Plenary next two weeks.

Those to be confirmed for HYADEC are Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa (Kebbi) as Managing Director; Alh. Isa Ozi Salami (Kogi) as a member; Taoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara – member); Hon. Mikail A. Bmitosahi (Niger – member); Saleh Mohammed Galadima Kanam (Plateau – member); Engr. Aminu Muhammed Ganda (Sokoto – member); and Chief Utum Eteng (Cross River – member).

Also to begin the screening and subsequent confirmation of the seven nominees as Chairman and members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, the President of the Senate has referred the names to the Senator Obinna Ogba, PDP, Ebonyi Central led Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development, to report back in two weeks.

The President of the Senate also referred to the Senator Haliru Jika, APC, Bauchi Central led Senate Committee on Police Affairs, name of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as a member of the Police Service Commission to carry out legislative action on the name and report back at Plenary in two weeks.

