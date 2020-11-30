Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan is leading a federal government delegation to Maiduguri, Borno State on a condolence visit over the killing of farmers at the weekend by terrorists.

According to a statement Monday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media, Ola Awoniyi, the President of the Senate left for Maiduguri today, midday.

Members of the delegation include the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Ministers of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri.

Other members are the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno(rtd) and Senior Special Assistant(Media and Publicity) to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu.

READ ALSO: Police nab gun runner in Cross River

According to the statement, the delegation was received on arrival at the Airport by the Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Umar Gadafu.

The delegation is in Borno, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government, to commiserate and identify with the family of the victims, the Government and the people of Borno State over the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: