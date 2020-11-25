Senate confirms seven Consumer Protection nominees, rejects Akpata

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointments of seven nominees to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment presented by the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Osun East.

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday rejected Mrs. Yinka Osoba Akpata as Executive Commissioner to represent the South West on the Commission.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi in his presentation said that the panel recommended Akpata’s rejection as a result of her failure to appear before the Committee for screening.

The nominees confirmed were: Barr. Emeka Nwakpa, Chairman (South-East); AVM Wakili Abdullahi Ahmed, Non-Executive Commissioner (North-West); Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi, Executive Commissioner (North-East); Babatunde Irukera, and Executive Vice Chairman/CEO (North-Central).

Others are: Ben Obi Nwoye, Non-Executive Commissioner (South-East); Theophilus Oyebiyi, Non-Executive Commissioner (North-Central); and Ayang Francis Eyam, Non-Executive Commissioner (South-South).

