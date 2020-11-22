Sen Abbo to Ribadu: You are such a detribalized wonderful Nigerian

Kindly Share This Story:

The lawmaker representing Adamawa Northern Senatorial Zone in the 9th Assembly, Ishaku Elisha Abbo, known as Cliff has felicitated Malam Nuhu Ribadu the founding anti-corruption Star at sixty.

Abbo has described the pioneer Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Ribadu as a “detribalised and wonderful” Nigerian.

Abbo said this while wishing the ACN Presidential candidate of 2011 and APC’s Gubernatorial aspirant of 2019 a 60th birthday through his official Facebook handle on Saturday, 21st of November 2020.

According to the lawmaker in his message, “In 2010, I resigned my appointment as Special Adviser to the Governor of Adamawa state to join your team as a volunteer”.

“Eventually, I became your personal assistant (PA), then Special Assistant (SA) and much more – personal confidant (PC)”.

“In fact a day before you came back from exile, I met Mr Femi Falana SAN in his Ikeja Office in Lagos and agreed with others that I cannot mention here on your programmes for the next few weeks,” he added.

While narrating events, Abbo described his closeness with the sexagenarian saying, “I was so close to you ( and still am) that I hold your phones, drive with you in the same cars, organise your diary, fly in the same plane with you sometimes private jets borrowed from your friends like Alhaji Dangote, Senator Andy Uba and Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu among others”

“In fact, I forced Police Details and Security on you in 2011 when I met the then Commissioner of Police of FCT ( Mr Sinaba) and requested for police protection against your wish”.

“I remembered how you tongue-lashed me for three days for bringing police to your house without your authorization”.

The Senator applauded the former EFCC boss noting that “you live an honest and simple life that you committed in the hands of God Almighty. You are one of the most connected and respected Nigerians alive. What a man!

“I want to appreciate you today from the depth of my heart as you clock the age of sixty (60)

“A few days ago we met on a flight to Yola and also met the next day in the Church in Mubi during the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Ambassador @Kevinpeter where you delivered a powerful speech about LOVE, UNITY and TRUST.

“The Church was so quiet and Sir, your words changed a lot that day. You are such a detribalised wonderful Nigerian.

“Nigeria is lucky to have you. Congratulations once more, wishing you more years of sacrifice and prosperity,” Senator Abbo concluded.

