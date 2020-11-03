Security situation, status of SARS, distribution of CACOVID palliatives top agenda as governors meet

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE thirty-six state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF will meet on Wednesday, with the issue of internal security situation across the country, topping the agenda of the meeting.

Also to form a major issue at the 21st NGF Teleconference is the status of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, whose activities in some parts of the country led to the recent nationwide demonstrations and wanton destruction of both government and private property.

In a statement in Abuja by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of NGF, Abdulrazaque Barkindo said that the Governors will also at the meeting carry out a holistic overview from different parts of the country arising from the Coronavirus, CACOVID palliatives flag-offs cum distribution and the subsequent indiscriminate looting of various warehouses throughout the country that resulted from the demonstrations.

The Statement read, “Governors of the 36 states of the federation will be reviewing the internal security situation in the country and the status of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, whose activities in some parts of the country led to the recent nationwide demonstrations.

“Along with this is the overview from different quarters arising from the CACOVID palliatives flag-offs cum distribution and the subsequent indiscriminate looting of various warehouses throughout the country, which resulted from the demonstrations.

“These two items form the fulcrum of the invitation to Governors to join the 21st NGF Teleconference meeting which is scheduled for tomorrow Wednesday 4th November 2020, according to the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru.

“As usual, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi will remark on the most contemporary issues affecting the country since the last (20th NGF Teleconference) meeting.

“In this regard, the Ekiti State Governor will be addressing his colleagues on several issues including feedback from the Villa on the UBEC counterpart funding as schools are beginning to reopen nationwide and the 50th anniversary of AREWA which took place in Kaduna at the weekend where the chairman and a host of northern governors were in attendance.

“Also on the agenda for discussion are the HORASIS meeting with the president, a partnership between the NGF and HORASIS a management consultants’ consortium, to set up a strong Foreign Direct Investment initiative for the country, a webinar on privatization to be jointly driven by the NSE, NGF and the NIPC among others.

“Only one presentation is on the schedule for Wednesday’s meeting. It is the Digital Curriculum Initiative for Basic and secondary Education ingeniously tagged the e-Gamma solutions ltd.

Before the floor is open for any other business, the regular updates on the SFTAS program and the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Committee which liaises between the PTF on COVID19 and the NGF will both provide an update.

“Governors are expected, according to the NGF Director-General, to join the virtual meeting at 1pm as proceedings commence at 2pm prompt.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

