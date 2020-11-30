Security situation in Nigeria coloured with nepotism ― OPU

Kindly Share This Story:

Tasks FG to embrace restructuring as best option

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Oodua Progressive Union, OPU, Sunday, lamented that the security situation in Nigeria is being coloured with nepotism, sectionalism, and lack of competence.

The group, in a communiqué at the end of the meeting, said: “OPU is disturbed with the news coming from home, regarding the killing of a first-class Yoruba monarch, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi in Ondo State.

“We also condemn, in totality, the dastardly acts of Fulani herdsmen who yearly burn down Chief Olu Falae’s farm. In the same vein, we commend Amotekun in the rescue of the wife of the Chief of staff to the governor of Ondo State.

“After careful observation of the 1999 Constitution, we realised that the document was unfit and unproductive, making it the source of nearly all our problems.

“As a group that is poised for a greater nation, we, therefore, put up for immediate adoption of the 1963 Republican Constitution, to modified in line with the reality of The six Geo-political zones. This process, we believe shall be the answer to the Nigerian question and other matters needing interrogation.

“Nigeria must be restructured to regionalism. It is also in the interest of the entire country to use the 1963 constitution as a genuine template for proper reference and reintegration, but if the Federal Government fails to restructure this country, then we will have no option but to join the call for self-determination.”

