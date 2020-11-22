Secrets of my beauty — brand Influencer Berbiedoll

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian model, style and brand influencer and entrepreneur, known as Berbiedoll, born Christiana Kayode is a beautiful woman. Not only is she ravishing and stunning, she is also sexily and sensually crafted and accentuated in the right places.

Little wonder There’s hardly any style brand, fashion brand, beauty brand, hair brand and more who had never at one time or other employed the services of the drop-dead-gorgeous beauty.

In fact she’s taken over the landscape of brand/style influencing through her jaw-dropping Instagram page which is replete with beautiful and stunning pictures of her promoting many top class brands. In a recent interview she reveals secrets of her beauty, which she said has made life a whole lot easier for her.

Hear her: For me, your skin is a reflection of your health and the nutrients and food you put inside your body, so always make sure you do it right, she said and enumerated what she does to stay beautiful.

“ One, drink a lot of water and always mind your business, especially the business that pays you. Two, exercise daily even if just for half an hour a day. Three, Always have a good night sleep, I don’t joke with that , so you wake up glowing. Four, get your facial or body spa done at least once every month .

Five, sometimes give your face a break, because of what I do, I always have photo shoot every now and then so most times I take like two weeks break off makeup so it can breath. Six, eat a lot of fruits it helps you detox,” she added.

Berbiedoll is the Chief Executive Officer of Berbie Beauty Line, a company she established in April of 2017. She was born in Lagos on April 30, 1993. She’s a native of Ondo State from Ondo West local government.

