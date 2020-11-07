Scripturally, only virgins deserve bride price – Reno Omokri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Author and lawyer, Reno Omokri who is popular for sharing his thoughts on a range of issues has shared a very unpopular opinion.

Omokri took to Twitter, and citing Exodus 22:16-17, wrote that bride price should not be paid for ladies who have been deflowered before matrimony.

It is a common cultural practice in our part of the world for the intending groom to pay a bride price to the family of the girl he seeks her hand in marriage. According to Omokri, only chaste ladies prior to marriage deserve this honour.

He tweeted: What I am going to say will shock people. Scripturally, Bride Price is ONLY paid for virgins. Don’t argue with me. Argue with God. See Exodus 22:16-17. By virtue of Scripture (and also in traditional African society), you pay no bride Price for non-virgins.

What I am going to say will shock people. Scripturally, Bride Price is ONLY paid for virgins. Don’t argue with me. Argue with God. See Exodus 22:16-17. By virtue of Scripture (and also in traditional African society), you pay no Bride Price for non virgins#RenosNuggets #EndSARS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 7, 2020

In other tweets, he faulted the use of churches, priests or pastors to conduct what he referred to as scriptural marriages; as a scriptural marriage was supposed to be, ‘a family affair and ONLY involves the groom, bride and parents. Feast is optional. Not mandatory.’

I’ve read Scripture from cover to cover, in multiple languages. No scriptural wedding is conducted by a priest or pastor, or in church. Scriptural marriage is a family affair and ONLY involves the groom, bride and parents. Feast is optional. Not mandatory#RenosNuggets #EndSARS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 7, 2020

You dont need priests to wed. Some cite the wedding in Cana as proof Christ officiated weddings. False. He attended as a GUEST. Yes, He turned water to wine. If that is your claim, then let the priest imitate Christ and turn water into wine at your wedding#RenosNuggets #EndSARS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 7, 2020

Scriptural marriage involves only the COUPLE and PARENTS. Marriage is a family affair. Church has NO role in it. That is how Isaac married Rebekah-Genesis 24:67. That is how David married Michal-1 Samuel 18:27. That is how Hosea married his wife-Hosea 1:3#RenosNuggets #EndSARS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 7, 2020

As Christians, we must adjust our lifestyle to suit Scripture, rather than adjust Scripture to suit our lifestyles Too often, we adjust our lives to church doctrine. Church doctrine cant take you to heaven, because many church doctrines have pagan origins#RenosNuggets #EndSARS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 7, 2020

As expected, Nigerians who did not agree with his line of thought had something to say. Read some reactions below…

Haba… Let us stop interpreting the scriptures to suit our narratives o. It misleads. The scripture there didn’t say do not pay the bride price of a non virgin, it actually said if a man deflowers a virgin whom there is no marital agreement btw them, he must pay her bride price — Olayemi Olusola J. (@OlayemiJonath) November 7, 2020

even if you are a prostitute…. immediately you give your life to Christ in truth..start seeking God his righteousness, holiness and kingdom automatically you are a VIRGIN…for he that is in Christ is a new creature💯 …. — Sommylola (@sommylola) November 7, 2020

These were the 2 verses Omokri quoted. Does his interpretation explain this? Nonsense. pic.twitter.com/MbPz3NOCUQ — Jojoh (@joy_tolu) November 7, 2020

And what about men…..if men have had pre-marital sex ,what makes them worthy of marrying a Virgin?….did God give details about this too? — OLOMO 🇨🇦 (@SegunOlomo) November 7, 2020

