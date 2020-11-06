Breaking News
Translate

Saudi princess robbed of luxury worth $720,000 in Paris heist

On 7:02 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Saudi-led coalition says intercepts Houthi drone laden with bombs

Thieves have taken some 600,000 euros worth of high-end goods from the Paris home of a Saudi princess, a source close to the case said on Friday.

The 47-year-old princess, who had not set foot in the apartment since August, discovered on returning that bags, watches, jewellery and furs worth about $720,000 were missing.

The princess, whose name was not revealed, was hospitalised in a state of shock and has not yet spoken to police.

The thieves appear to have entered the apartment, situated near the swank Avenue George V in the heart of the French capital, without using force, the source close to the case said.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS protesters not recognised by law ― Lagos govt counsel

The bounty included around 30 Hermes bags worth between 10,000 and 30,000 euros each, a Cartier watch, jewellery and fur items.

Prosecutors have opened a formal investigation which will be handled by the Paris police’s special anti-gang unit.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that an early suspect was a man who had been staying at the princess’s apartment since August.

A spare set of keys to her home had gone missing, the paper added.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!