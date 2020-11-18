Saudi govt grants 424 scholarships to Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

Saudi Arabia government has disclosed that it would offer 424 scholarship slots to Nigerian students as well as 6,956 scholarship slots annually for African students.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, described the gesture as part of the cordial Saudi-African relations and the Kingdom’s support for educational and scientific development.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia offers 159 scholarship slots to students from the Republic of Benin annually.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads in part: “For the links and conditions to apply for the aforementioned scholarship, students are advised to seek information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education of their country. Information may also be obtained from the Royal Embassy.

“The Embassy appreciates the cordial relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as with all friendly African countries.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: