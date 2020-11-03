Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

A 34 year old general merchant, Mr Ndukwe Ekekwe, Tesday, told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and other matters, that he broke his backbone after SAR officers threw him down from a two-storey building which resulted in him being confined in a wheelchair.

Ekekwe told the panel that on February 16, 2018, he was at his shop at Alaba Rago, in Alaba International market, when he was arrested, by men of SARS, who handcuffed him.

When he asked them to show their identification card, and that he wanted to know his offence, they started shooting and told him that the order was from the Inspector General (IG)of Police.

The petitioner, who said he sells phone accessories and other things, said when he was arrested, he was trying to raise alarm, so that other people can see what was happening.

The SARS operatives then called one Haruna Amaz and he told them to keep me busy. That was when they pushed me upstairs and then threw me down from the two-storey building.

“They carried me and dumped me at the Police College Hospital Ikeja, then my mother traced to that place and took me to Igbobi. They rejected me before I was taken to Lagos University Teaching Hospital LUTH,” Ekekwe said.

