Sanwo-Olu speaks on Kona EV, Lagos-Badagry Expressway completion

By Theodore Opara

LAGOS State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the launch of Hyundai Kona Electric car as the way to go in the nation’s automotive industry.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who led top Lagos State government officials to the launch of the Hyundai Kona Electric Car in VON Plant, Lagos recently, commended the management of Stallion Group on its initiative to assemble the first electric vehicle in Nigeria.

Before test-driving the car, which is the first locally-assembled electric car in Nigeria, the governor said: “With the Hyundai Kona, you don’t need to ask for price of fuel. It is the way to go and we don’t need to look elsewhere.”

Commending Stallion Group for its contribution to the nation’s economy and the revival of the VON Plant after many years of going moribund, the governor assured the company of his support to ensure the success of Electric car in the country.

He said: ”We are not only launching a car today, we are creating employment for the youths and the Lagos State government will create enabling environment for the youths to thrive.

“We are going to partner filling stations and eateries by providing charging points for electric cars.”

Also speaking on the completion of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway that is being reconstructed, the governor assured Stallion that they are doing their best to ensure speedy completion.

He said: ”The road will go beyond the Lagos State University by first quarter of next year,” adding that a lot is being done to ensure that the road is turned into a first class expressway of international standard.

“We are doing a complete rebuilding of the road from two lanes to 10 lanes and a first-class infrastructure that will last for 40 years,” he said.

In his welcome speech the managing director of Stallion VON, Mr. Manish Rohtagi, commended the government for always being forward-thinking for the greater good of Lagos and encouraging sustainable means of operations making the state future-ready.

“The first locally-assembled electric car in this plant further adds to the vision for a greener and eco-friendly Lagos,” he said.

