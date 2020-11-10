Sanwo-Olu set to abolish pensions for former govs, deputies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

One of the highlights of Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu’s 2021 budget estimates was the disclosure that he will repeal the controversial law on pensions for former governors and deputies.

Addressing the state House of Assembly during the budget presentation, Sanwo-Olu said his administration had concluded plans to repeal the Public Office Holder Payment of Pension Law, which prescribes pension for former governors and deputy governors in the state.

According to the governor, an Executive Bill to repeal the law will soon be forwarded to the lawmakers for consideration and passage.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Mr. Speaker and honourable members of the House, in light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007).

“It provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies.”

VANGUARD

