Sanwo-Olu lifts curfew on Lagos, directs public workers to resume work, Monday

Sanwo-Olu to react to Army statement later, Govt source assures
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has totally lifted the curfew imposed on Lagos State after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests with immediate effect.

This came barely 24 hours when the curfew was further relaxed from 10am to 6pm.

Meanwhile, the 12 a.m. to 4a.m. curfew earlier imposed by the Presidential Task Force on COVI-19   to curb the spread of the pandemic remains.

This was contained in a statement last night by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu directed all public servants on Salary Grade Levels 1- 12, who were earlier directed to work from home since March 2020, to resume work fully from Monday, November 2, 2020. The directive to work from home was occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

