Sanwo-Olu approves nomination of chair, 4 new members of state-local govt service commission

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the nomination of a new Chairman and members of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission.

The nominees are Kamal Baiyewu – Chairman, while other members are: Taofeek Adaranijo, Ahmed Seriki, Engr. Biodun Orekoya and Akeem Bamgbola.

In a statement released by the state Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, stated that Mr. Governor’s approval of the new nominees, which was in accordance with the provisions of relevant State Laws, was consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of Office of the former Commission Chairman and members, to whom he expressed Government’s deep appreciation for the services rendered to the state.

The statement noted that the newly nominated Chairman and Members, whose appointments are subject to the confirmation of the Lagos State House of Assembly, had been considered based on their sterling credentials, integrity, and depth of experience in Local Government Administration.

Vanguard

