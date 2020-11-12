Samzuga Hope Alive Center Dubai to partner with FG to offer free medical treatment

Kindly Share This Story:

The president of Samzuga Hope Alive Center Duba, Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga has promised to partner with Nigerian Government to offer free medical treatment and alleviate unemployment for Nigerian Youths.

He made this promise during a courtesy call to the Executive chairman of Onitsha North Local Government Anambra State. He said the work of solving human problems should not be given to Government alone.

He further said that, the responsibility of Government should be for administration while the private sector should take the responsibility of driving the economy. He advised that Government should create an enabling environment for private sector to strive but should not be bringing laws that would discourage individuals who have a genuine interest to contribute their quota to the good of the society.

Responding, the Onitsha North Local Government Chairman, Hon. Patrick Agha Mba, expressed his gratitude to Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga for coming back to Nigeria to assist the Government by serving his home country.

He also made a clarion call to other Nigerians in diaspora to emulate the gesture of Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga by coming home to jointly upright Nigeria and not stand far away to fuel crisis.

He as well promised to give any assistance in the part of Government to ensure the success of the program in his Local Government.

The free medical treatment is slated to take place at Onitsha North Local Government hall in Anambra State with financial intelligence seminars beginning from November 16, 2020 by 10am daily.

