Samzuga Hope Alive Center Dubai partners with Imo Govt for free solar energy training

Days after announcing his partnership with Nigerian Government to offer free medical treatment and to alleviate unemployment for Nigerian youths, the president of Samzuga Hope Alive Center Dubai, Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga has embarked on a new partnership with the Imo state government to commence free solar energy training.

The empowerment program will take place from November 23, 2020. In a closed – door meeting with the philanthropic cleric, the Honourable Commissioner of Science & Technology, Ikechukwu Sunday Umeh expressed readiness to work with Samzuga Hope Alive foundation in the state to offer free energy training for the able bodied youths with immediate effect.

Speaking further the Commissioner said: “The Imo state government will host his Grace, Archbishop Dr Samzuga and will assign a Padro Jeep with securities attached to pick him up at the airport. We will be responsible for his accommodation bills. The Government will provide accommodation for the three Trainers in Imo State.

The Government will also provide the venue for the training and make all the publicity needed. The Government will in addition, bring 300 Persons to be trained in Imo state, There will be a provision of solar light for practicals. While the governor will also inspect the project for inauguration and pay all total cost.”

For the success of the proposed project, the Government will be in partnership with Samzuga Foundation through Imo State Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Honourable added, ” All Solar Products supplied by Samzuga will be sold through the ministry. Also Government buildings that will require Solar Energy will be done by Samzuga Foundation and those we trained.The Government will also provide a warehouse where the solar Products like Batteries, Panels and other accessories will be stocked for sales to Imo State people.”

