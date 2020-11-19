Sack Rohr now, Aiyegbeni urges NFF 

Kindly Share This Story:

Gernot Rohr

By Patrick Omorodion

Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni has lamented the poor form of the national team under the tutelage of Gernot Rohr and therefore wants the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF to sack him immediately.

The former Everton of England forward who spoke on a Lagos radio station, Lagos Talks 91.3 FM yesterday said that he is not afraid to say that Rohr should be sacked because he believes the Franco-German handler was not good enough for the Eagles.

“The coach is not good enough for the national team. I don’t know where he picks some of these players from and some of them are not good enough to be in the team. You don’t even know the clubs they play for”, he said.

Aiyegbeni who said the NFF shouldn’t have given Rohr a new contract, stressed that “the NFF should sit down and look for a good local coach. If they want a foreign coach, they should put a list of young foreign coaches and select the one that is best for the team”.

He argued that the players during his days in the Super Eagles as well as 2013 set under Coach Stephen Keshi who won the Nations Cup in South Africa played better than the present squad.

The Edo-born ex-international who missed a sitter against South Korea at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa said the team under Coach Rohr has no style as “players are just thrown into the pitch and they just run around. During our time we build up from the defence and either play through the wings or through the midfield. Even though Nigerians still complained that time that we were not playing well, but it is worse now and I believe this is the worst set of Super Eagles we have ever had”.

Nigerians were outraged when the Super Eagles blew a 4-0 lead in the first leg of the AFCON qualifiers played at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City on Friday and drew 4-4.

They expected the Eagles to redeem themselves in the second leg played in Freetown on Tuesday but they still struggled to a goalless draw against the Sierra Leonians who are managed by a local coach.

