Rotary Club of Lagos empowers Island communities

By Moses Nosike

In line with its mission of putting smiles on the faces of communities in its operating environment, Rotary Club of Lagos, District 9110, recently carried out medical tests on over 150 residents of various communities on Lagos Island, as part of this year’s Rotary Family Health Day.

The activities, held at the Freedom Park, Broad Street, on Lagos Island, saw residents from different communities, within the area, undergoing different medical screenings, such as Eye Cataract treatment, hypertension counseling, Blood Pressure measurement, Glucose Level Screening and De-worming for children, among others.

Speaking on the initiative, a past president of the Club, Rotarian Ayo Banjo, described the scheme as a way of giving back to the community.

According to him, the programme was designed to avail the less privileged in the community, without access to quality medical treatment, the opportunity of a comprehensive medical check-up at no cost.

“It is an annual programme of the Rotary Club of Lagos. And what we intend to achieve with this is to give the needy, the opportunity to have themselves screened, without having to pay a kobo.

“We realise that many Nigerians would have loved to undergo medical check up, at least to know their health status, but the challenge is usually money. So we believe this intervention will afford this class of people the opportunity to have themselves checked, without having to pay through their noses,” he stated.

He however called on residents of the state to familiarise themselves with the operations of the Club by registering as members, so as to serve as a rallying point for their various communities.

“For instance, we are able to carry out this because some of our members are familiar with the needs of these people. What it simply means is that if we didn’t know those needs, it would have been difficult for us to come up with this,” Rtn Banjo added.

Also speaking on the programme, the Club’s Secretary, Rotarian Eki Eboigbe, explained that the health intervention was being carried out by the organisation, in collaboration with its sister Club, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, to bring health succour to communities on the Lagos Island.

She added that besides undergoing the screening and tests, some of the residents in need of further medical checks would also have the opportunity of being referred to higher health institutions, by the Club, if recommended by the medical personnel on ground.

While expressing her delight at the response, Rtn Eboigbe stated that the target of the one-day programme was to ensure that at least 150 residents of the community benefitted from the scheme.

