Rotary Club honours Dr. Freeman Osonuga with humanitarian award

The Rotary Club of Gbagada South on Saturday the 14th of November 2020, bestowed Dr. Freeman Osonuga (DFO) with a Humanitarian award in recognition of his diligent service to humanity.

Rotary club is a global community of professional men and women dedicated to the elevation of humanity all over the world and the achievement of world peace and development. Rotary club has a membership of more than 1.2million people in more than 168 countries of the world.

Dr. Freeman Osonuga was nominated as an awardee due to his exemplary role in the upliftment and betterment of society and his aim to bring about development by empowering people both within his immediate society and the world at large.

Dr. Freeman Osonuga is the founder of Dr. Freeman Osonuga (DFO) Foundation, a charitable organization that supports orphans, alleviates poverty, and advocates for the welfare of the people living with disabilities in Nigeria. The DFO Foundation recently had a charity outreach to empower the people of the Jcappa community, an underprivileged suburb of Abraham Adesanya Estate, Ajah, Lagos. The DFO foundation also recently empowered some selected small and medium scale businesses.

The Rotary Humanitarian Award presentation took place at Ostra hall, opposite NNPC gas plant, CBD AlausaIkeja, Lagos during the Investiture ceremony of Rotary Club Gbagada South 18th President Rotarian YemiOgunlade and the launching of the Club’s projects.

Mr.SegunShittu, a business consultant and fashion entrepreneur who received the award on behalf of Dr. Freeman Osonuga and stated that DFO is a philanthropist who remains committed to improving the economic state of the nation and believes one way he can engender economic growth is through reaching out to the needy, financing small and growing businesses that can create jobs.

