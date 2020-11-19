Breaking News
Translate

Roof collapse kills 8, injures 20 at wedding ceremony

On 3:28 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Roof collapse kills 8, injures 20 at wedding ceremony


Eight people died while 20 others injured as roof collapsed at a wedding ceremony on Wednesday in Pakistan’s northwest Kurram Tribal District, local media reported.

According to the reports, the roof collapsed at the wedding ceremony in Pewar area of Parachinar Region of Kurram, a tribal district in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The deceased include six women and two children.

Local people and rescuers pulled out the bodies and the injured from the rubbles and took them to the District Headquarter Hospital of Parachinar.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill Oyo Commissioner’s brother, another beheaded at Bakatare in Oyo

A hospital official told the media that several people suffered serious injuries and they were under treatment.

The official added that the majority of the wounded people were women and children who were inside two different rooms when the roof collapsed.

 

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!