Road crashes: FRSC rescues no 1,642 persons in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command said it has so far rescued a total of 1,642 persons involved in 698 road traffic crashes across the state between January and October 2020.

The State Sector Commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Umar added that the corps which had continued to be working in partnership with the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps( TRACE), produced a total of 28, 135 National Drivers license for the State, 12,465 vehicle number plates and 88, 404 motorcycle number plates within the same period.

He, therefore, solicited for more collaboration and support from the State House of Assembly for improved performance.

Responding, the Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, who lauded the Corps for being proactive and supportive to TRACE, assured them of more legislative support.

He urged the Corps to engage and sensitize the State Chapter of the Association of Granite Suppliers and Haulers on the need to properly adhere to road traffic regulations including covering of their content so as to avoid causing unnecessary danger for other road users.

The Speaker tasked the officers and men of the Corps to be more diligent in the discharge of their duties, especially on the highway, assuring that the 9th Legislature in the State remains supportive to the Corps in its quest for improved service delivery.

Vanguard News Nigeria

