By Nwafor Sunday

There was pandemonium at Festac and Apple Junction areas in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area(LGA) of Lagos State earlier today as commercial motorcycle riders (Okada riders) protested against the seizure of their motorcycles by Lagos State Task Force.

Vanguard gathered that officers of the Task Force, had gone to Apple junction and Second Rainbow to seize motorcycles in compliance with the Lagos State Traffic Law, but met stiff resistance from the Okada riders.

The Okada riders blocked Apple junction and adjoining roads, disrupting human and vehicular movements in Amuwo-Odofin and its environs.

Also, the protesters set up bonfires on the roads while unconfirmed number of people were said to have been injured in the melee.

Apple Junction is a major road that connects Durba, Festac, Amuwo Odofin, Okota, Mile 2, and A papa Oshodi/Express Way.

Speaking with one of the Okada riders who pleaded anonymity, Vanguard gathered that Task Force seized a good number of motorcycles and allegedly took them to Festac Police Station.

The Okada riders were said to have stormed the station, demanding the release of all the motorcycles seized.

One of the protesting Okada riders, who identified himself as Abu, said: “We are angry that the government has not responded positively to the ENDSARS demands by the youths and now this one has happened.

“This is the only thing we survive on. Without our motorcycles, we will die. The bitter part of this thing is that when they seize your motorcycle, they will take it to Alausa, after which they will sale it.”

