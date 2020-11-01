Revisiting Trumps’ mantra “America first”

Kindly Share This Story:

…as his second time hovers

By Sonny Awobeku

It is high time the Americans put on their thinking caps by eschewing the politics of divisionism, sentimentalism, unproductive polarization and bitterness.

All these lead to political anachronism and backwardness. On the other hand, it should behoove the Americans to embrace the political policy of unitivity, realism, patriotism and Americanism.

Without any equivocation, the incumbent President of the U.S (Donald Trump) is arguably the best American President of modern era.

President Trump never minced words when he enunciated “America first” as his utmost priority.

Trumpism is manifestly equivalent to Reaganism. This is because both of them yearned for the immediate and rapid rise of America from her seeming socio-political, economic and military morbidity.

In retrospect, perpending over the manifesto presented by Ronald Reagan during his presidential campaigns, America regaining her lost glory was vigorously prioritized and pursued.

Reagan was of the view that America was relinquishing her global hegemony fast under the ruling president Jimmy carter. He promised to act fast if elected president to turn the tide with a view to making America rise again.

Imprimis, he promised to build more and modernized perishing 11 missiles. He promised to initiate Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) where the whole American land and air space shall be permanently shielded away from any missile attacks either nuclear or conventional. He promised to produce more armored tanks, fast, strong and capable of pin-pointing destructive tendency.

Apart from the military programme, he intended giving the U.S. economy a face-lift that will enable her dominate all facets of the economy all over the world. He promised abundant jobs creation and also an increased improvement on American technology. He also had the vision and mission of more concerted efforts and determination for more space explorations. He planned to pump a lot of money into NASA for space exploration. All these he planned to commence immediately he assumed office.

As anticipated he swung into action immediately he became the president. Today, his records are there indelibly.

It is almost the same thing that Donald Trump has been pre-occupied with; he promised to create jobs, he started creating jobs on assuming office in fact his success in this regard is seemingly unprecedented.

He promised to alleviate America from a likely state of being military subjugated by Russia, China and /or North Korea, as America had started nose diving militarily.

His predecessor (Barrack Obama) just like most democratic presidents such as Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and some spineless pro-establishment, GOPs such as General Collin Power and his cohorts failed to modernize the military in form of new weapons development. Their lackadaisical approach made China and Russia endeavor to leave America behind, and that has been the reason for Putin’s boast that Russian hypersonic weapons (The Avangard) are capable of hitting any American soil without being detected or countered.

Rather than being immersed in Americanism, these Democratic presidents were first busy junketing round the globe basking in the euphoria of America’s prominence which always declines under their regimes and which they hardly realized.

The emergence of Trump has reinvigorated the efforts and the resilience to revamp American military prowess which was being heavily challenged and undermined by Russia and China.

A lot of attention has been paid by Trump to improve and stabilize American military dominance. The F-35 and F-22 series are being modernized, B-21 bombers are being built. Apache helicopters are being modernized. The submarine systems are being modernized new ones are also being built. New surface ships are being constructed and modernized. The tanks systems are also not lagging behind in these endeavors.

It is crystal clear that the president established the sixth branch of the American Armed Forces. It is the Space Force. The new outfit has been ready for action anytime, anywhere. It should be brought to the mind, Trumpian penchant for more technological inventions. He gave a lot of attention and encouragement to firms. An instance of this is his support for the Elon Musk’s SPACE X programme whose success at launching astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) achieved the global first as a private corporation. He has also been supporting other firms producing either military or civilian goods.

While his predecessors were sleeping, Trump, as a result of his dogged patriotism and nationalism made himself to develop an eagle-eye by discovering China’s monumental fraud against the U.S. It was discovered that China stole American technology of all kinds – military, medical, space, robotic, artificial intelligence, etc.

The Chinese started and consistently maintained trade surplus against the U.S, thus living big at the expense of Americans. This situation was never discovered by his predecessors, thus caring less whether American economy slumped or not.

Aside from China, most other countries were living fat on a rather seeming vulnerability, carelessness and lack of adequate perspicacity on trade policies and practices with these nations, hence recording deficits all the time. These unwholesome practices were quickly discovered and immediate actions taken by Trump to address them.

While his predecessors condescended so cheaply to the unseriousness, frivolity and task of dedication to the cause of regional cooperation by many members, Trump views this as overtasking America. For instance, Germany under Angela Merkel has notoriously refused to honour her pledge as regards at least two percent (2%) of the national budget donation to finance NATO despite the fact that Germany is the Europe’s greatest economy.

Trump would not take this from Germany, for America should not be expected to overstretch herself for the sake of shouldering the responsibility of the irresponsible member states.

It is still on record that he warned European nations against any unrestricted opening of their gates for immigrants. Merkel rebuffed this golden exhortations and even went further to take one million refugees yearly. It was in the December of that very year that one of the terrorist refugee drove a truck and mangled a lot of people at Christmas market. Around the same time, they terrorized Belgium and France where so many lives were lost. In essence, Trump is a rare leader who always empirically thinks ahead.

On climate change matter Obama had overcommitted the U.S in the Paris summit where the U.S was expected to bear a larger chunk of financing the project whereas it had been discovered that China and some other nations had been immensely contributing to the environmental pollution and thus America cannot be expected to be responsible for the carelessness and excesses of these nations.

On COVID-19, Trump should not be held responsible for causing the outbreak of the pandemic. It was caused by China for a palpable sinister motive. When the pandemic started, President Trump once barred visitors from China and Europe with a view or precluding its spread to the U.S. However, this might not work because Americans are the largest. Non-Chinese nationals in China and must have contacted the disease. Trump vigorously encouraged the production of vaccines and even recommended some drugs before the anticipated invention of the vaccines.

Therefore, it will be too foolhardy for anybody to accuse Trump of not taking COVID-19 matter serious as the democrats have been insinuating. Even the countries regarded as being proactive have hardly suffered less from the scourge.

It should be brought to our notice as a reminder that the democrats never gave president Trump any breathing space since he assumed office as the president of the U.S. Don’t forget that he was accused of enabling the Russians to meddle in the 2016 presidential election Trump vehemently refuted this. The democrats tried him on this and he was found inculpable. He was also accused of allowing Ukraine to meddle in the incoming presidential election and the democrats went ahead to impeach him. No American president had been troubled the way he has been troubled by the holier-than-thou democrats.

The democrats still went ahead to sponsor a lot of violent activities fulminating into subterfuge of accusing him of being racialistic.

With all these, Trump has been preoccupied with making America great again and America first policy. He is a rare gem who is ready to perform globally in a pragmatic manner.

America should wake up, eschew democrats cunning way of doing things such as character assassination less care for the cause of America etc.

Americans wake up and allow American remain great forever. What Trump has started, let him consummate for the betterment of America and the world as a whole.

Sonny Awobeku, political analyst writes from Lagos.

