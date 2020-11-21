Return to PDP, Fayose pleads with embattled Ondo Dep Gov Ajayi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate in the last Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi was on Saturday advised to return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Former Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who gave the advice in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, said, “it is important for him (Agboola Ajayi) to put the past behind, return to PDP and join hands with other leaders in the State to rebuild the party.”

In a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, in Ado Ekiti by his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the governor was said to have made the call when the deputy governor visited Fayose in his Afao Ekiti country home late Friday night.

Fayose said there was no denying the fact that Ajayi is a force to be reckoned with in the politics of Ondo State, adding that the deputy governor will thrive better politically in a mainstream and liberal political party like the PDP.

“What I can tell you like a brother is that the past should be put behind you and the future should be focused on realistically.

“The best option before you now is to return to the PDP and I am encouraging you to give it a consideration because you need the party and the party too needs a strong political character like you,” Fayose said.

Responding, the deputy governor commended Fayose for his “credible leadership in the Southwest and the country as a whole”.

He reportedly described Fayose as a clear minded personality, who would say his mind not minding whose ox is gored.

“I have come to Afao Ekiti at this hour of the day to wish a friend, brother and leader a happy birthday at 60.

“Fayose is one person I have great respect for and I will continue to relate with him because he is not someone who will not tell you A when he means B.

” His yes is yes and when he says no, he means no,” Ajayi said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

