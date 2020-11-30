Retired IGP Tafa Balogun installed as Oluomo of Igbominaland, bags merit award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Nnadozie

All first class Igbomina traditional rulers in Kwara and Osun states along with several eminent personalities converged on the ancient town of Ila-Orangun in Osun on Saturday to confer the traditional chieftaincy title of Oluomo of Igbominaland and award of excellence on retired Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun.

The event, which was in two parts at separate venues, began at the palace of the Orangun of Ila, Alayeluwa, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, Bibire II, where the chieftaincy paraphernalia of Oluomo (Star Child) was given to Balogun, who was represented by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Adegoke Fayoade.

While blessing Balogun’s title at the event attended by hundreds of the ex-IGP’s admirers, the Orangun of Ila said, “This title belongs to a powerful man.” He rejoiced with Balogun on the conferment of the Oluomo title and prayed that God would continue to strengthen the unity of Igbomina people in Osun and Kwara.

Other traditional rulers took turns to pray for Balogun. They wished him fulfillment of his dreams and prayed that God should uplift him, because he has been a source of joy to the people.

Prince Gabriel Oyinlola, a 96-year-old retired Permanent Secretary in the old Western Region and the first President of a socio-cultural organization called Asepo Omo Igbomina, said, “The retired Inspector General of Police, Tafa Adebayo Balogun is a true patriot; a true son of Ila-Orangun, in the first instance, and of the whole of Igbomina in the second instance. You can see all the first class Obas from Kwara and Osun states are here to honor him. It’s an honor that he deserves very much for all he has done for the physical development of both Kwara and Osun states; and also the development of human.

The conferment of the Oluomo title was followed by another elaborate ceremony including N1billion fund raising session for the building of Igbomina House and other developmental projects. The Chief launchers included the founder of Al-hikma University, Alhaji Abdulraheem Oladimeji, who is also the Asiwaju of Irese Land, Jagunmolu of Igbomina and Ekiti Land, and Arogundade of Lagos, the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed etc.

Announcing N2million donation at the event, the retired IGP said, “My joy is heightened today because this particular event has signaled a much-needed unification process that should bind our good people together. I recall that on 12th November, 2011, when I was made the Chairman of Igbomina Day in Esie, Kwara State. On that day, I called for unity among our people in Osun and Kwara states. I am glad to note that that clarion call is what we are witnessing today.

