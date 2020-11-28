Retire No 10 shirt for every football team as a tribute to Maradona — AVB

Kindly Share This Story:

Andre Villas-Boas believes FIFA should retire the No 10 shirt across the world of football as a tribute to Diego Maradona following the death of the Argentina legend.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home, just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Maradonna has become synonymous with the No 10 jersey – which he wore when he won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986. He also donned the shirt during his spells at Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors.

Paying tribute to the football legend, Marseille boss Villas-Boas said retiring the shirt would be the best way to honour him.

‘It is very bad news, as well as the loss of a board member [at Porto] who was really important to me, who was the first person to open the door for me to the coaching world,’ he said after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Porto in the Champions League.

‘And Maradona yes it is tough news, I would like FIFA to retire the No 10 shirt in all competitions, for all teams.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: