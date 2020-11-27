Reps C’ttee to summon MDAs over financial misconduct queries

Kindly Share This Story:

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Account on Friday expressed readiness to act on the queries raised on financial impropriety by the Auditor-General for the Federation to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) of government.

Rep. Wole Oke, the Chairman of the committee, disclosed this in Abuja at its resumed hearing of complaints bothering on accountability by MDAs.

READ ALSO Dead UNIOSUN student buried amidst tears

He said that the Auditor-General for the Federation had laid his annual report, part one, in respect of 2018 financial year before the committee.

He added that the annual report came along with performance audit report on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) on maintenance of federal roads.

He added that the Auditor-General had also laid his performance Audit report on the budgeting process in Nigeria before the committee.

“So we now have these three documents in our kitty and we shall start considerations of the queries on issues raised by inviting the relevant MDAs of government.

“Including on the spot assessment inspection of the projects where the Auditor-General has cast doubt or aspersions on, so that we can have value for money reports

Oke, therefore, called on the clerk to convey the queries on the issues raised to the affected MDAs and schedule days for their appearance.

Oke said that the affected MDAs would begin appearance from Nov. 30, to answer to issue raised in the query by the Auditor-General.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: