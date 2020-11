Kindly Share This Story:

Renowned journalist, Mr Edward Adebisi Lawrence (BizLaw), who passed on to eternal glory on November 11, will be buried on Thursday.

BizLaw was aged 88.

The private interment, according to funeral arrangements, will be proceeded by online services at 11am by You Tube.

Earlier on Wednesday, there will be service of songs from 5pm also by You Tube.

The deceased is survived by his wife, Mrs Esther Adina Lawrence.

