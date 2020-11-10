Redesign curricula on science, Mathematics, others, Osinbajo tasks education stakeholders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, tasked authorities in the education sector to redesign curricula on science, technology, mathematics as well as engineering to accommodate virtual learning.

According to him, the possibilities of designing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics curricula such that they can be taught virtually should be worked out by appropriate government offices and stakeholders.

The vice president, speaking at the 2020 Nigeria’s Annual Education Conference, in Abuja, insisted that there must be a strategy aimed at developing suitable curriculum assessments and tracking systems that will focus on improving the quality of education during and Post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Osinbajo was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Education, Chukuemeka Nwajiuba.

The conference, which was in collaboration with national and international partners had its theme: “Building an Effective, Resilient and Sustainable Education System for Nigeria’s during and Post-COVID-19 Pandemic: The Way Forward”.

He noted that the adaption of the curriculum was necessary to facilitate learning in hybrid schooling situations because of the unexpected disruptions of the education system by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, “The theme of this conference is a true reflection of an unusual the global challenge faced by education in recent days.”

“The emergence of Coronavirus pandemic has no doubt adversely affected the education sector and the economy at national and global levels,” he said, adding: “Let me point out that to cushion the effects of the pandemic the world is embracing technological innovations.”

Virtual interactions, according to him, have increasingly replaced face-to-face engagement and limit the total disruption to many sectors.

He spoke further: “UNESCO has recommended the use of distance learning program, open educational applications, and platforms by schools and teachers to

reach learners remotely.

“There is an urgent need to design and develop suitable curriculum assessments and monitoring systems that focus on improving the quality of education through the alignment of the curriculum to existing and projected education needs.”

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, speaking at the occasion, reiterated the commitment of the ministry for continued deployment of technologies and the

internet in education to ensure that online education became an integral component of school education.

Represented by Mr. Sonny Echono, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Adamu said that the disparities in access to distance learning across the country must be removed to enhance a sustainable system of education.

He said: “The closure of school due to COVID-19 made some teachers in the country to deliver online learning without proper training and support preparation.

“They had to digitise their course contents and/or develop their contents.

“This development calls for immediate response to ensure gaps does not occur again.

“Let me reiterate that it is important to develop the capacity of teachers in the digital divide. The anticipated technology will strengthen the inclusive alternative education of marginalised and disadvantaged groups accessing learning a new way.”

The minister also noted that the ministry had improved education funding by constituting the Teachers Development Fund Account dedicated to take care of teachers’ needs.

On his part, the representative of UNESCO Regional Office Director, Mr Mamadou Lamina said that the organisation was committed to supporting

the government of Nigeria in the area of education.

Lamina said there was a need to adopt innovation as a new challenge in the education sector.

