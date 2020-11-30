Recare wins Beauty and Cosmetics Company of the Year award

Kindly Share This Story:

Sub-Saharan Africa beauty, cosmetics and lifestyle brand, Recare Limited, has been honoured with the award of the philanthropic Beauty and Cosmetics Company of the Year by CSR Reporters, a national magazine that focuses on corporate social responsibility and sustainability reporting.

Recare, owners of Natures Gentle Touch, Nonstop and Hairsavvy brands, that provides beauty care solutions with operations in Nigeria and South Africa, was recognised for “demonstrating integrity and transparency while engaging in several corporate social responsibility interventions”.

According to Eche Munonye, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, CSR Reporters, the annual award which is in various categories, is aimed at celebrating organisations and individuals who are “in the forefront of laudable culture of giving back to the society they live and do business”, noting that “it is our hope that by doing this, others will be inspired to join in the charitable works of building a better society.”

READ ALSO:

Commenting on the award, Mr. Kalu Uma, Finance Manager, Recare Limited, who represented the company at the award ceremony said: “This award is a vindication of the great work the team at Recare Limited led by Mr. Chika Ikenga, has been doing over the years.

“It is a call for us to keep doing what we are doing right; not only in producing contemporary beauty and personal style brands that inspire confiden

ce in the African woman, but also in giving back to the society through several corporate responsibility initiatives”.

According to Uma, Recare, through its cosmetics brands, has made a great impact on the provision of hair and scalp care solutions to African women.

Uma recalled that it was in an effort to inspire and empower the contemporary black African woman that Nature’s Gentle Touch, years ago, signed Oluchi Onwuagba, international supermodel and first Multi-Choice Face of Africa, and Agbani Darego, former Miss World, as brand ambassadors.

He said the relationship between Natures Gentle Touch and the two Nigerian beauty queens helped in no small measure in building self-believe and confidence in the average black girl on the street, that indeed, she can make it to the top.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: