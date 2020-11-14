Real estate firm set to launch new project in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

Fast-growing Real estate company, Gate and Cartar have said it is set to launch their first eco-conscious estate project in Lagos.

Speaking with Newsmen, CEO of Gate and Cartar, Mr. Tunji Olaseinde, explained that the project, tagged ”Paldini”, which will be launched on Saturday 14th of November 2020, is the first in their series of eco-conscious real estate projects.

He explained that in a pollution prevalent city like Lagos, people need to have living spaces that offer a breath of fresh air, and escape the highly toxic environment.

Olaseinde emphasized that Paldini, which is situated within the same neighbourhood as the Novare Mall, Meridian Park Estate, Green Spring School, and Lakowe Golf course is designed to cater for every housing need of eco-conscious families. This will include quality drainage systems, Victorian-style Garden, shopping centres with zero-waste policy, standby electricity and portable water.

The company hinted that the 600sqm will be sold for 12,500,00, while 450sqm will be sold for 9,500,000 and 300sqm will go for 6,500,000 respectively.

