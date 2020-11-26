RCLI kick starts 7 focus areas of rotary services for sustainable development

Kindly Share This Story:

In order to contribute to the social, economic and healthcare development in Lagos and by extension Nigeria, Rotary Club of Lagos Island had concluded a 3 day free healthcare screening popularly known as “Rotary Family Health Day” (RFHD) as part of its 7 focus areas of community empowerment; having considered the role of healthy living the world over.

The free medical check-up which attracted many people came with free lab tests, free drugs, free sanitary pads, counselling on how people can manage their health conditions, distributing Mosquito nets and other palliatives. It started from Indian Temple, Lekki Phase I, the second day of the free medical check-up took place at LSDPC, Adeola Adekun and its environs, while the third day took place at Grover’s Hospital, Ajose Adegun where people benefitted with Rotary Family Health Care, Free of charge.

However, it was revealed by the organisers that the exercise met its target of checking about 350 people during the 3 day free medical exercise in Lagos.

Speaking on the 3 day RFHD free health care, President of the Club, Rtn. Sanjay Srivastava said that this contribution of Rotary Club of Lagos Island was to help Lagosians in this tough time of pandemic to get free medical aids and special assistance for lap tests and medicines. “Special attention given to frontline workers like LAWMA & LSDPC employees.

According to Rtn. Srivastava, this programme was tagged, “2020 Rotary Family Health Days” because as a club, we value the life of people and that is the essence of this free medical check-up.

“We also counselled them to know their health conditions. We did not only screen them, we provided them with malaria and typhoid drugs and other drugs after screening as the case may be. We are creating awareness on C-19 prevention and distributing masks to show commitment for C-19 prevention and social distancing”.

Continuing, Rtn. Srivastava said that Rotary District 9110 believes in impacting on countries where we operate especially on healthcare. “This is what rotary is being known for. Among other community empowerments, Rotary wants people to be healthy to pursue their economic activities.

That is why as we are doing here, other clubs are carrying out theirs everywhere in this Family Health Days. Rotary is all about helping people to live well. That is why we went beyond medical test and provided people with palliatives even as we are creating more health awareness”.

Rtn. Grover A, chairman, health projects committee RCLI said, “this exercise was carried out in collaboration with Grover Lifestyle Clinic. So far, the club has spent over N3m to ensure that this free medical test provided for the people was successful. He went further to say that Rotary Club of Lagos Island will continue to carry out its focus areas to strengthen the course of humanity”.

Rtn. Srivastava further said that between November 23 and December 4, 2020, Rotary Club of Lagos Island is conducting FREE CATRACT EYE SUEGERIES For 700-1000 beneficiary in Kano as part of its vision 2020 and contribution to Nigerian citizens by the club members. “More health projects, vocational training and youth leadership development is in schedule for this Rotary year.

He enthused that “Service to mankind is Service to God” therefore appeal all to be Rotarian and engage in “Service Above Self” as angel of peace to bring change in community we live in.

