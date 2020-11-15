Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust, PT, in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described the deaths of former President of the Republic of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings; and former Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, as huge losses because they were great sons of Africa.

In a statement by Hassan Ibrahim, his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olawepo-Hashim, recalled that while he was on exile in Ghana in 1989, the late Rawlings was a good host who provided him shelter.

His words: “I pay my tribute to two great sons of Africa who passed away in the last two days— Flt Lt Jerry Rawlings (retd), former President of the Republic of Ghana, and Alhaji Balarabe Musa, former Governor of old Kaduna State.

“Both were distinguished in their love for Africa’s development and their belief and hope for positive change in Africa.

“I was a personal beneficiary of President’s Rawlings’ kindness and solidarity with the African course.

“In 1989, President Rawlings provided accommodation and protection for hundreds of African youths and students, fleeing persecution from their home governments in decent state guest houses through the office of the All African Students Union, AASU.

“AASU enjoyed diplomatic status in Ghana under his government. Africa has lost a good man.

“Balarabe was a political icon and champion of ordinary Nigerians, including the elite who truly desired a corruption-free Nigeria.

“As the first democratically-elected governor of Kaduna State, late Balarabe Musa was quick in changing the fortunes of his dear state and had, within a short-span, achieved a developmental stride in old Kaduna State, which was unprecedented.

“Balarabe would be remembered for his fearless approach to issues of governance and his constant remarks against under-the-table deals which had made politicians at all levels to tread with caution.”

