Kindly Share This Story:

Imohiosen Patrick professionally known as DJ Neptune, is a Nigerian disc jockey and record producer. The rave of the moment and “Nobody” crooner DJ Neptune paid a courtesy visit to the Billionaire Philanthropist and Antarctica explorer Prince Ned Nwoko in Abuja.

The DJ Neptune who was thrilled by the initiative coming from a private citizen to impact the society. DJ Neptune also pledged his support for the Prince Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: