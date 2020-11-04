Rape Allegation: UK Court vindicates Olufunmilayo as Ms Bolanle Aseyan asked to pay 15,000£ (8.9million naira) damages

Kindly Share This Story:

On June 30, 2020, a popular medical doctor and social media celebrity who was falsely accused of rape by a lady, Ms Bolanle Aseyan who he reportedly helped with accommodation on her visit to the UK and she turned around to lie against him on Twitter that he raped her. She reported him to the UK Medical Council and sought to ruin his life.

According to the doctor, she lied against him because she was desperate to have a relationship with him which he was not ready for.

The doctor sued her in the UK for defamation and she ran out of Uk to Lagos thinking that maybe the end of the matter. The case was taken up in the UK Court and a verdict has been reached.

The UK court has given a judgment in favour of the doctor and declared that Bolanle pays him damages. The exact amount will be decided by the judge soon but it can be as high as 15,000£ which is what the doctor sued her for.

In other news, this is only the UK end of the matter. Our reporters also understand she also has a case in Lagos by the doctor over the matter. He has vowed that he will not rest until he clears his name fully.

