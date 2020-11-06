Rail modernization project: Lagos to shut Agege railway crossing to traffic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government on Friday, announced plans to close down, Adejobi Street, Agege, Adegbola railway level crossing and works road to traffic, in Ikeja on the 9th, 11th, and 12th of November, 9, 11 and 12, 2020 from 8:00 pm to 7:00 am on each date.

The planned closure is to allow for the ongoing works of the Nigeria Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde who disclosed this in a statement, explained that this phase of construction works on the designated routes would focus on the closure of the track stress dispersion and locking at various level crossings.

He, therefore, advised motorists to utilize alternative routes that have been provided during the construction works to enhance the free flow of traffic on the aforementioned dates.

According to him, motorists plying Adejobi, the Agege axis will be diverted to Fagba Crossing, Toyin Crossing, and Ashade Underpass to access their desired destinations.

Oladeinde further advised road users that wish to access Adegbola Street or reach other areas from Adegbola to make use of Works road, Oba Akinjobi Way to Ikeja Underbridge, Ashade Underpass, Airport Underbridge, Ikeja Along, and Local Government Secretariat Way to get to their desired destinations.

While imploring motorists to comply with the traffic directions put in place to minimize inconveniences in movement, the commissioner stated that the closure has been slated at this time, to ensure there is a smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

“The state government through this statement, appealed to residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to bear the pains, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system that will meet the transportation needs of a larger population,” Oladeinde stated.

