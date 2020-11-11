Race for Ohanaeze presidency heats up in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Osuagwu declares interest

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The struggle to clasp the plum position of the president of the Apex Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has continued to cause ripples, just as on Wednesday in Owerri, the former Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Imo state chapter, Professor Chidi Osuagwu, had declared his interest to run for the position.

Osuagwu who spoke to newsmen said that he was coming to revive Igbo race politically, culturally and spiritually.

The position of the president having zoned it to Imo state, has made the state a center of attraction on who is likely to spearhead the Igbo affairs.

On how Osuagwu said he intended to revive Igbo race, he said: “So as the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, with the very deep recognition and understanding that it is actually the people that lead “Oha wu Eze” I shall work with every fiber of my being.

“Especially with all the very huge talents we have, without unnecessary preoccupations with the usual political correctness and trepidations of the past to revive our great Igbo race everywhere.

“We shall seek to revive our people politically, culturally and spiritually while jealously guarding our very rich cultural heritage. We must articulate new and bold ideas as we make a paradigm shift away from some of the old Ohanaeze idiosyncrasy.

READ ALSO:

“And compromise which has greatly constrained us and limit our ability to be both assertive and proactive when the moment and realities demand for such leadership.”

Professor Osuagwu warned that, “While we seek peace and cordial relationship with all people, we must not continue to thrive on unwarranted appeasement and being apologetic where we ought to be assertive and provide strong leadership.

“As a people guided by Ofo Na Ogu, and the very basic and primordial basic life’s principle of “live and let live” we are far from being aggressors from the historical context and relationship with our neighbors and others. It is still this hand of peace coexistence and mutual respect that I will pursue if elected.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: