Put an end to kidnapping of doctors in South-South, NMA tells govs

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Medical Doctors from the South-South region of Nigeria under the Nigeria Medical Association, have asked state governor’s from the region to urgently put an end to the incessant kidnapping of its members, particularly in Cross River State.

The doctors in a statement yesterday at the end of it’s zonal executive council meeting, also expressed displeasure on what they described as the targeted attacks on doctors and private hospitals by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest particularly in Rivers state.

According to the statement signed by the NMA South-South zonal chairman and secretary, Dr. Nwose Emmanuel and Dr Okoacha Innocent, they further lamented the spate of insecurity in the region stressing that it is hampering smooth healthcare delivery in the South-South zone.

The statement reads in part: “The association is deeply concerned about incessant targeted kidnap of medical practitioners and their relations.

“Arising from the meeting, NMA South-South zone, condemn in strong terms the targeted kidnap of doctors in Cross River state as well as attacks on doctors and private clinics in Rivers state.

“The South-South zone of the NMA strongly identifies with her members in Cross River state and is in full support of all actions taken to bring this ugly development of incessant kidnap of doctors to an end.

“We call on the Cross River state government and other governments in the region to give this issue the attention it deserves and put measures in place to forestall future occurrence so that our members can go back to work in a conducive environment.

“The zone condemns the attacks on doctors and private hospitals during the EndSARS protest in Rivers state. If not checked, this action will only dampen the already bruised morale of doctors, who risk their lives to attend to people even in times of crisis.

“We call on the Rivers state government to do a good assessment of the damage done and compensate the Doctors and private clinics accordingly.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

