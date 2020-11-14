PTML donates brand new Mitsubishi L200 pick up van to NPA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML), Nigeria’s largest roll-on-roll- off (RORO) terminal, has donated a brand new Mitsubishi L200 van to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the destruction of its facility by hoodlums who hijacked the recent #EndSARS protest.

The Managing Director of PTML, Mr. Ascanio Russo, who handed over the keys of the vehicle to the Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services of NPA, Prof. Idris Abubakar, shortly after assessing the level of damage done to the NPA headquarters building, condemned the attack on the Authority.

The attack, he said, was “senseless”, as it has nothing to do with the EndSARS protest.

While sympathising with the NPA management, Russo assured of PTML’s commitment to continue to work together and support the Authority.

He said, “We came here as PTML and Grimaldi to express our sympathy to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for the horrendous attack they suffered three weeks ago when the headquarters was burnt.

“We came here to present this vehicle and this is a way for us to show our support to the Authority because we know that in times like this, it is our duty to support NPA, which has always been very supportive to us and to the whole port industry.

“So it is for us to show our commitment to work together with the NPA and express our solidarity and be with them in this very difficult period and to sympathise with them for this senseless attack because this has nothing to do with “#EndSARS protest. This is just an attack by criminals, which we strongly condemn.”

In his reaction, Prof Abubakar expressed appreciation to the management of PTML for the donation.

While calling on other stakeholders to emulate PTML’s gesture by supporting the Authority, Abubakar noted that in addition to 27 vehicles burnt by the hoodlums, over 300 computers, 100 printers, photocopiers and other office equipment were stolen.

He said, “PTML is the first to donate to the Authority as we have lost over 27 vehicles; over 300 computers, over 100 printers. Lots of photocopiers and other office equipment were stolen.

“We wish to thank the management of PTML for taking it upon itself to relieve the Authority with this magnanimous gift. We recognise that you are one of our serious partners that listen to our needs at a time like this and we wish you very successful business at the port. We are thankful to the Almighty that they were not able to attack the port because that would have crippled the operations in the port.

“So we are calling on all stakeholders that have the means and are willing to come to the aid of the authority to do so. This is a serious time of need for the Authority, so all stakeholders’ supports are welcome at this time. But it is not compulsory.”

Recall that at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, PTML and its parent company, Grimaldi Nigeria, collectively donated a total of N150million; 10,000 facemasks and 5,000 hand gloves to various arms of government in support of the fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

While PTML donated N100million to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 Relief Fund Account created by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Grimaldi Nigeria donated N50million to the Lagos State Government.

PTML also donated 10,000 nose masks and 5,000 hand gloves to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Tin Can Island Port to support NPA’s effort to check the spread of the virus at the nation’s seaport.

