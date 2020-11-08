PROTESTS: Should the military be vilified, crucified?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Matthew

The military everywhere in the world is primarily trained to protect its country from external aggression, quell the insurrection, and protect territorial integrity via land, air and sea with the army in charge of the land, air force air and the navy in charge of maritime areas.

Meanwhile, this constitutional obligation does not come without sacrifices from both military and the civil populace.

Take the ongoing counter-terrorism and anti banditry operations, for instance, the military deploys every powder package within its disposal to not only deny the rogue elements freedom of actions but also to crumble their evil empire in the overall interest of peace and tranquillity on the land, as well as keeping with statutory obligations of the military.

Also read:

However, the military sometimes suffers a setback when its personnel are killed in the line of duty.

Regrettably, many critics don’t appreciate these unquantifiable sacrifices of the military to ensure that citizens go to bed with their two eyes closed.

It is on the premise of the foregoing reality that the military personnel are trained to kill aggressors and adversaries to guarantee peace and security but in doing so, sometimes, unintended collateral damages could occur.

To the initiated, it is apparently obvious that collateral damage is inevitable in crisis situations.

The questions some of the critics should ask include whether it is preferable to allow adversaries to unleash mayhem on the nation in order to avoid minimal collateral damage that may arise if any at all, from military operations aimed at perishing insurrection: is it better for the enemies of the state to kill citizens unchallenged than calling on the military to stop their reprehensible and barbaric actions?

Let us look at the issue of Lekki shooting or massacre as some merchants of falsehood and sympathizers of evil and their funders, masquerading as critics and commentators, would prefer to describe it during the #ENDSARS protests by youths.

Painfully, these unpatriotic critics chose to turn blind eyes to circumstances that warranted the involvement of the military to help in ensuring that the violent protests did not spiral out of control.

In Benin for instance, gates of the penitentiary were brought down by protesting youths and prisoners serving various jail terms were allowed to flee and return to the society to wreak more havoc.

What were the intentions of those who masterminded the jailbreak? Your guess is as good as mine, but you cannot fight evil with evil.

It is repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience for any rational animal to fight evil with evil.

Police stations were set ablaze across the nation and vehicles belonging to security and paramilitary establishments burnt. This is in addition to the killing of men in uniform especially personnel of the police and the military.

Officially, the police put the figure of its personnel killed during the two weeks protests at 28, yet these mindless critics do not see it as a massacre of security personnel by the rampaging youths.

What of the systematic attack on private businesses, in Abuja, where a car stand worth billions of Naira was set ablaze by these same youths in the name of peaceful protest.

The Nation Newspaper and Television Continental were set ablaze in addition to homes and other properties belonging to private citizens as well as government officials.

When you burn down businesses that put food on the table of several families, you unwittingly increase the level of unemployment and poverty that you accuse the government of not doing enough to tackle.

In Calabar, Cross River State capital, it was a story of criminality in the name of peaceful protest. Now let me pause and ask these critics some fundamental questions. What is the dichotomy between peace and violent protests? When do we begin to say that a protest is violent? Is it when the whole country is brought down to rubble?

The protests were extremely violent and military intervention in aid of civil authorities is justifiable and commendable.

Vilifying the military and calling it unprintable names, as well as alleging human rights violations in the cause of discharging their constitutional responsibility to the nation, is uncharitable to say the least.

Recall that the military foresaw the dangerous dimensions the protests were taking and, in its proactive manners, warned those it described as subversive elements to desist from acts capable of undermining the security and peace of Nigeria.

In a statement titled, ‘Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies assure Nigerians of their safety and stability of the nation’, it warned against violent protests in the country.

The statement signed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche, said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have observed with dismay, some violence related protests across the country; particularly the increasing number of attacks on peaceful protesters by thugs and miscreants.

“This unfolding event against peace-loving Nigerians will not be condoned. “Hence, thugs and miscreants are hereby warned to desist from engaging in violent activities against peaceful Nigerians henceforth or face appropriate measures.

“Thus, the Military High Command duly encourages peaceful citizens to go about their normal activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are on the ground for their safety.

“In clear terms, any attempt to undermine the democracy of our beloved nation under any cover will not be allowed.

“For emphasis, the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain subordinated to the civil authorities of the country with unflinching loyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“Additionally, the Military High Command wishes to reassure law-abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security, and the defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies hereby commend all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns in an organized, patriotic and civil manner.”

However, it is also noteworthy to infer at this juncture that the organizers and leaders of #EndSARS protesters left so many things to chances.

How could the leadership have allowed subversive elements to infiltrate their ranks and unleash coordinated attacks on innocent citizens and government institutions? At the point that they noticed that the protests were being hijacked by dark forces, what did they do to halt it?

That is a serious leadership failure on their part, and this is so because recorded evidence does not support the propositions that the protests were peaceful. It started peacefully and turned violent and we don’t expect the authorities to fold their arms and watch the country burnt down.

Yes, the protesters were ventilating genuine grievance as provided for by the extant laws of the country.

But it must also be noted that rights are not absolute, your protest against perceived infractions does not guarantee you the right to block highways and prevent other citizens from going about their legitimate businesses.

There is also evidence that the military meant well for Nigerians and at the same time supports the democratic government in the country.

The Chief of the Army Staff, COAS, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, while meeting with his Principal Staff Officers, PSOs, General Officers Commanding, GOCs, and Field Commanders, ordered them to reiterate to their subordinates that the Army is determined to ensure democratic stability in Nigeria as the only panacea for development and progress.

He said: “The best system of governance is democracy and we must all ensure that Nigeria’s democracy remains stable and steady.

“We will not allow any force, elements or destabilizing agents in, or outside our country, set our beloved country on fire. “We remain resolute in doing everything possible to ensure that subversive elements, detractors and other enemies of this great nation do not achieve their aims and objectives of destabilization.”

Supporting the opinion that the protests were hijacked by dark forces, Buratai pointed out, “The events of the past few days in our dear nation have shown the determination of some unscrupulous individuals and groups to destabilize Nigeria by all means.

“These individuals, groups and other undesirable elements have hijacked the peaceful #ENDSARS protest marches resulting in widespread violence, acts of wanton destruction and looting of public and private properties in many parts of the country.

“These acts led to the imposition of curfew in several states of the federation. “Despite all these, the Nigeria Army has continued to exercise restraint, applied all the Principles of Internal Security Operations and fully abided by the internationally recognized rules of Engagement as contained in our published Standard Operating Procedures for Internal Security Operations which are derived from the International Human Rights Laws and are in accordance with the international principles guiding the use of force.”

To this end, the Lekki shooting conundrum should not blindfold Nigerians to other efforts and sacrifices of the military in keeping the country safe.

The Military High Command, however, urges citizen and all to remain calm for peace to reign as development can only strive under a peaceful atmosphere.

In the North-East, North-West, North-Central and South-South geo-political zones, for instance, the military is working hard by day and keeping vigil by night to deny bandits, insurgents, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements freedom of action.

In his weekly update on military operations across the aforesaid zones, Enenche said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji continued the aggressive clearance operations in the North-West successfully.

He observed that during the period under review, farm and highway patrols were carried out within the zone thus boosting the confidence of locals as well as commuters in moving around.

“The gallant troops of Operation Hadarin Daji within the period carried out a series of clearance operations, ambushes and other aggressive and confidence-building patrols. These operations led to the neutralization of armed bandits, the arrest of suspected bandits and their collaborators, rescue of kidnapped victims and recoveries of rustled cattle as well as a large cache of arms and ammunition,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, in one of the operations conducted on October 24, 2020, security forces arrested 13 suspected bandit collaborators at Tangaza town in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“Similarly troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Katsina State Command, on 27 October 2020, acting on credible intelligence, successfully repelled a coordinated attack by bandits on a revenge mission on Tsakiya Village of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State. The gallant troops engaged the bandits in a gun duel thereby neutralizing 5 while others escaped with gunshot wounds,” he further disclosed.

Enenche added that troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering in the South-South zone with significant successes.

He noted that within the period, troops of 146 Battalion discovered and immobilized 3 illegal refineries containing 8 storage tanks loaded with illegally refined oil products around Tangolo Susu, Oputumbi and Promise Land in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Matthew, a public affairs commentator, is resident in Lagos

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: